Sex positions for getting pregnant
The Butterfly
The Butterfly


It's the final of our sex positions for getting pregnant, and one that doesn't necessarily need to be restricted to the bedroom!

The Butterfly again allows for good tilting and penetration. The woman lies on her back on a flat, raised surface. This could work on your bed, but something higher like a table is best.

The man stands in front of the woman and puts her legs over his shoulders. The woman then puts her arms and hands down so she can lift her hips up, while the man holds her bottom for extra lift.

Again, you need to be fit for this one and have some good stomach muscles, but we reckon it's worth it!
