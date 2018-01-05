In this article











Those final weeks of pregnancy can be a pretty nerve wrecking time, especially if it's your first time.When you're not sure what's normal, and what isn't, and don't know exactly what to expect, it can be pretty daunting.One thing some mums-to-be worry about is going into labour early. They might not know what the signs of early labour are or what happens if they think they actually have gone into early labour That's why a lot of parents do some research before hand, and we think it's a pretty good idea! It's good to know what's going on to help things go more smoothly, plus if you know what to expect, it's easier to keep calm! We spoke to Dr Carol Cooper, GP & author of Mother and Baby for some advice on what to look out for when it comes to early labour (or premature labour, as it's also called), what causes it, what the signs of early labour are, and what happens if you do go into early labour.

