>
>
>
Key concerns

Signs of early labour

 
Signs of early labour
In this article
Signs of early labour

Signs of early labour

Those final weeks of pregnancy can be a pretty nerve wrecking time, especially if it's your first time.

When you're not sure what's normal, and what isn't, and don't know exactly what to expect, it can be pretty daunting.

One thing some mums-to-be worry about is going into labour early. They might not know what the signs of early labour are or what happens if they think they actually have gone into early labour.

That's why a lot of parents do some research before hand, and we think it's a pretty good idea! It's good to know what's going on to help things go more smoothly, plus if you know what to expect, it's easier to keep calm!

We spoke to Dr Carol Cooper, GP & author of Mother and Baby for some advice on what to look out for when it comes to early labour (or premature labour, as it's also called), what causes it, what the signs of early labour are, and what happens if you do go into early labour.
Sophie Herdman
16/09/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Signs of early labour
Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersCelebrity Men with Glasses
Jessica Albas maternity styleTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         