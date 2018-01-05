In this article











What is early labour?

Early labour, or premature labour as it's also known, is when you go into labour in your 37th week of pregnancy, or before.



It can be worrying but is also more common than you might think, especially for twins and triplets.



According to the NHS, the average delivery date for twins is 37 weeks, and for triplets is around 33 weeks.



"For single babies, it happens about 20% of the time," says Carol.



Going into early labour can pose risks to your child but survival rates are getting better and neonatal care is always improving.



