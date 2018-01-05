>
Key concerns
Signs of early labour
  
Am I in labour?
Am I in labour?


Signs of early labour are usually the same as full term labour signs, which include: contractions, back pain, a show (the mucus plug that seals the cervix during pregnancy comes away through your vagina), and your waters breaking.

"A lot of mums aren't sure if their waters are breaking or if they've leaked a bit of wee," says Carol. So it's always best to check in with a professional.

One thing that you might not experience, which women going into labour full term will experience, is 'nesting,' where you feel the need to tidy your house and get it ready for your new born.

"With premature labour, something is not quite right, the womb has become an unwelcoming place for the baby, so you won't get all of the usual changes," says Carol.
