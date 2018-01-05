In this article











What to do if you think you're going into early labour

If you think you are going into early labour - if your waters break or if you start having contractions - you should contact your hospital or midwife straight away.

Even if you're not sure, it's worth getting in touch with them! Hopefully there will be someone around who can drive you to the hospital, but if not ask the hospital and they can send out an ambulance.



Once you're there, a team of people will be on hand to work out what to do. Don't be scared by the amount of attention, they're there to help you!



Normally, they will ask you some questions about how you are feeling and you'll get a full check-up, which might include a vaginal examination and an



If you're not in

Hopefully there will be someone around who can drive you to the hospital, but if not ask the hospital and they can send out an ambulance.Once you're there, a team of people will be on hand to work out what to do. Don't be scared by the amount of attention, they're there to help you!Normally, they will ask you some questions about how you are feeling and you'll get a full check-up, which might include a vaginal examination and an ultrasound scan If you're not in early labour , you should be allowed to go back home pretty pronto.