In this article











What happens if you do go into early labour?

Actually, half of the time, if you've gone into labour, it can just stop again without anyone intervening.



If you do go into early labour the doctors can give you a drug to stop contractions, but this only works temporarily.



If you are going to give birth, doctors will test and monitor a few things - from the fluid when you waters break to your baby's heart beat.



You should still be able to have a normal vaginal birth, and if you're over 34 weeks pregnant the doctors could let labour happen at its own pace. But if there are complications you might need a caesarean.









