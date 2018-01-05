Cook ahead and shop online © POLKA DOT / Jupiterimages 1. Cook ahead and shop online



When you get home from hospital you’re not likely to have the time or energy to cook meals from scratch. But eating healthily will be more important than ever, especially if you’re breastfeeding. So before the birth, set aside a day to cook and freeze batches of nourishing dishes like casseroles and bolognese. Buy in and freeze a few healthy ready meals, too, for those days when only the lowest of low-effort meals will do.



"It’s also worth setting up an online shopping list, even if you don’t end up using it," says Fiona Barlow, postnatal course leader for the National Childbirth Trust. "Or else see if you have a local milkman. Lots of them deliver more than just milk, which can be really useful."





