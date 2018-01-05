Have your hair done © Maïka 2. Have your hair done



Splash out on a good hair cut. Because whether it’s down to lack of time or inclination, getting your hair done is likely to slip down your list of priorities during the first few weeks after the birth.



"Jess arrived a week early ," says Jenny Scott, 32, from Peterborough, mum to Jess, seven months. "The day before I’d just been to the hairdresser’s to have a cut and get my highlights done. I’m so glad I’d managed to go, because it took another three months after she was born before I was organised enough to go back again!"





