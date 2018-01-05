Seek out support 3. Seek out support



Think about which friends and family could help support you after the birth, and in what way - whether it’s help with jobs around the house or simply someone to talk to. "Ask yourself when you think you might need it too," adds Fiona. "For example, once your partner has gone back to work could be a good time to get someone to stay."



If your budget permits, you may also want to hire domestic help, such as a cleaner - in which case, research your options before the birth. And put together a list of useful numbers, such as your midwife, your GP’s surgery and the number of a breastfeeding helpline. Even if you don’t call them, having them to hand will give you peace of mind.

