>
>
>
Third Trimester
10 Essential Things To Do Before The Birth
Article in images

Prepare for your public

 

- Prepare for your public
5. Prepare for your public

Announcing your baby’s birth by email or text and setting up a website with pictures of your newborn is a quick and easy way to spread the news. Draw up an email and mobile phone list, so your partner can get on with making it public when the time comes. Email is also an easy way to thank everyone who sends you presents. You’ll be lucky if you get time to write and send cards!

"We set up a website for Holly’s birth," says Katy Garner, 27, from Harrogate, mum to Leah, 13 months. "It was great, particularly as my sister was travelling at the time. We still update it now, so everyone can see how Holly is developing."




  
  
Sarah Hart
22/08/2009
Tags Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         