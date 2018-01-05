Prepare for your public 5. Prepare for your public



Announcing your baby’s birth by email or text and setting up a website with pictures of your newborn is a quick and easy way to spread the news. Draw up an email and mobile phone list, so your partner can get on with making it public when the time comes. Email is also an easy way to thank everyone who sends you presents. You’ll be lucky if you get time to write and send cards!



"We set up a website for Holly’s birth," says Katy Garner, 27, from Harrogate, mum to Leah, 13 months. "It was great, particularly as my sister was travelling at the time. We still update it now, so everyone can see how Holly is developing."





