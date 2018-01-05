>
>
>
Third Trimester
10 Essential Things To Do Before The Birth
Article in images

Minimise clutter

 

© Stokke - Minimise clutter
© Stokke
6. Minimise clutter

Cards, flowers, soft toys, bibs and nappy changing paraphernalia - a tiny baby can generate a surprising amount of clutter.

"Try to get your house as clear and organised as possible before the birth," says declutter expert Beverly Wade. "Set up some storage for your baby’s toys in the living room - something with a lid so that everything can be easily tidied away out of sight - and buy a box file for all the cards you’ll receive".

Beverly also suggests setting up a filing system for your post, that includes a ‘holding drawer’ for things to action and reference. "The more systems you have in place, the easier life will be," she says.




  
  
Sarah Hart
22/08/2009
Tags Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         