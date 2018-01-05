Minimise clutter © Stokke 6. Minimise clutter



Cards, flowers, soft toys, bibs and nappy changing paraphernalia - a tiny baby can generate a surprising amount of clutter.



"Try to get your house as clear and organised as possible before the birth," says declutter expert Beverly Wade. "Set up some storage for your baby’s toys in the living room - something with a lid so that everything can be easily tidied away out of sight - and buy a box file for all the cards you’ll receive".



Beverly also suggests setting up a filing system for your post, that includes a ‘holding drawer’ for things to action and reference. "The more systems you have in place, the easier life will be," she says.





