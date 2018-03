Build your nest © POLKA DOT / Jupiterimages 7. Build your nest



If there are little things around the house that irritate you, such as a tap that won’t turn off properly, now is the time to fix them. After the birth, when life is taken up with feeds and nappy changes, you’ll be grateful you made the effort. "Make a list of all those things you’ve always wanted to sort out and consider getting a handyman for the day," says Beverly.