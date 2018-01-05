Get to grips with the baby gear 8. Get to grips with the baby gear



Car seats can be tricky to fit - but you’ll need to know how to do it so you can take your baby home from hospital. So get plenty of practice in this side of the birth.



"It was cold and dark when we left hospital and it took Dave almost 20 minutes to fit the car seat," says Sarah Piper, 26, from Exeter, mum to Ella, 4 months. Ella was fine, but Dave and I were so stressed and I remember wishing we’d had a trial run!"



It’s also worth making sure you are able to put the pushchair up and down easily, plus any other nursery accessories you’ll be using frequently. © Mothercare





