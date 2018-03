Sort your finances 9. Sort your finances



With everything else that will be going on in the first few weeks and beyond, family finances may end up taking a back seat. "Go through your bills," advises Fiona. "Anything you can pay by direct debit set up now so you don’t risk of incurring late payment charges and diarise the renewal dates for annual bills like car tax and home insurance – these items are easily forgotten. Finally, make a note of when your maternity pay will decrease too," she adds. © BANANASTOCK LTD / Jupiterimages