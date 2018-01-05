- Spend time with your partner

>
Third Trimester
10 Essential Things To Do Before The Birth
Try to get some quality time together with your partner, whether it’s a night out for a meal or a weekend away. "Having a new baby is a time of huge change for relationships, so spend some time together," says Fiona.

Fiona also suggests that you take time out to each talk about and reflect on how you were brought up. Share your views on parenting with your partner for example - plus other, more practical things too such as which nappies and wipes you’re thinking of using. "Sharing your thoughts will help you both be a bit more prepared for what will be an intense time and you will come into it as equals," she says.


Thanks to Fiona Barlow from the National Childbirth Trust www.nctpregnancyandbabycare.com and Beverly Wade from Clutter Gone www.cluttergone.co.uk.




  
 
Sarah Hart
22/08/2009
