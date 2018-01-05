Avocado Week - 10 great recipe ideas

Avocado awareness week

Avocado Week is upon us, so to celebrate we have teamed up with Chilean Hass avocados to bring you some mouth watering, and waist line friendly recipes, all using avocados.



The avocado is one of the most nutrient rich fruits with nearly 20 vitamins and minerals in one serving. Rich in vitamins E and C and a good source of iron, fibre and beta carotene, one serving (about one ounce) has only 50 calories so we're celebrating its health enhancing properties with these ten delicious recipes...





