Lamb chops with avocado salad

Ingredients:



For the lamb chops:

8 lamb chops

Juice and zest of a lemon

3 garlic cloves, crushed

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

300g fresh peas, podded

15g Parmesan, finely grated

1-2 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped

75 g rocket

1 tablespoon rosemary leaves, finely chopped

2 avocados cut into bite-size pieces



Yogurt and Mint Dressing:

300 ml thick yogurt

3 spring onions finely sliced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

A pinch of sugar (optional)

Butter



How to make:

1. Prepare the lamb by putting it in a dish or a plastic bag with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, a couple of stems of mint and salt and pepper. Set aside for half an hour.



2. Add peas to a bowl and season with a splash of olive oil, grated parmesan cheese, lemon zest and a spoon of chopped mint, rosemary, salt and pepper.



3. Squeeze a bit of lemon juice over each avocado piece and add to the pea mixture. Toss the rocket through the pea mixture and add little more olive oil if needed.



4. Make the yogurt dressing by mixing all the remaining ingredients together. Set aside.



5. Heat a grill on its highest setting and dab each chop with a tiny piece of butter. Grill for 3-4 minutes aside for pink or longer until cooked to your liking. To serve, place the pea and avocado salad on the plates, top with the cutlets and spoon over the yogurt and mint dressing.



