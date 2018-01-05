>
>
>
Vegetables
Avocado Week - 10 great recipe ideas
  
Lamb chops with avocado salad
In this article

Lamb chops with avocado salad


Ingredients:

For the lamb chops:
8 lamb chops
Juice and zest of a lemon
3 garlic cloves, crushed
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
300g fresh peas, podded
15g Parmesan, finely grated
1-2 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped
75 g rocket
1 tablespoon rosemary leaves, finely chopped
2 avocados cut into bite-size pieces

Yogurt and Mint Dressing:
300 ml thick yogurt
3 spring onions finely sliced
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
A pinch of sugar (optional)
Butter

How to make:
1. Prepare the lamb by putting it in a dish or a plastic bag with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, a couple of stems of mint and salt and pepper. Set aside for half an hour.

2. Add peas to a bowl and season with a splash of olive oil, grated parmesan cheese, lemon zest and a spoon of chopped mint, rosemary, salt and pepper.

3. Squeeze a bit of lemon juice over each avocado piece and add to the pea mixture. Toss the rocket through the pea mixture and add little more olive oil if needed.

4. Make the yogurt dressing by mixing all the remaining ingredients together. Set aside.

5. Heat a grill on its highest setting and dab each chop with a tiny piece of butter. Grill for 3-4 minutes aside for pink or longer until cooked to your liking. To serve, place the pea and avocado salad on the plates, top with the cutlets and spoon over the yogurt and mint dressing.
Food and Drink Editor
25/10/2010
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Homemade Valentine's Day cards
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         