Vegetables
Avocado Week - 10 great recipe ideas
  
Winter guacamole
Ingredients:
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 green chilis, finely chopped (serranos if you can get them)
The flesh of 5-6 avocados
2 ripe plums, stones removed and finely diced
A handful of black seedless grapes, halved
Lemon juice

How to make:
1. The easiest way to make guacamole is in a large, heavy pestle and mortar.

2. Put the chilis and onion into the bottom of the pestle and crush to a paste with a couple of teaspoons of salt. Stir in the avocado flesh, plums and half the grapes. Season to taste with the lemon juice. Serve at room temperature decorated with
the remaining grapes, with tortilla chips or pork scratchings.
25/10/2010


