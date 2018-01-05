Winter guacamole

Ingredients:

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 green chilis, finely chopped (serranos if you can get them)

The flesh of 5-6 avocados

2 ripe plums, stones removed and finely diced

A handful of black seedless grapes, halved

Lemon juice



How to make:

1. The easiest way to make guacamole is in a large, heavy pestle and mortar.



2. Put the chilis and onion into the bottom of the pestle and crush to a paste with a couple of teaspoons of salt. Stir in the avocado flesh, plums and half the grapes. Season to taste with the lemon juice. Serve at room temperature decorated with

the remaining grapes, with tortilla chips or pork scratchings.

