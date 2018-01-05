In this article





















Salmon and avocado mousse

Ingredients:

Roquefort cheese, crumbled

125g plain yogurt

6 medium Chilean Hass avocados, mashed

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1½ teaspoons mustard

1 teaspoon horseradish paste

Juice of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

Salt and pepper

4 sheets unflavored gelatin

250g whipping cream, chilled

Roasted and chopped walnuts



How to make:

1. Mix yogurt and Roquefort cheese in a large bowl to blend. Stir in mashed avocado, mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish paste, lemon juice and ½ of chopped chives. Blend well and season with salt and pepper to taste.



2. Soak gelatin in 2 cups cold water. Once it softens, transfer to small pot and dissolve over low heat. Cover to keep warm.



3. In a large metal bowl, beat the chilled whipping cream until it thickens to peaks and is fluffy. Mix whipped cream into avocado mixture, then slowly whisk in gelatin mixture.



4. Place plastic wrap on the bottom of a medium-sized bowl or decorative mold. Spoon mixture in and chill for at least 4 hours or until curdling. To serve, unmold and sprinkle with chives and chopped walnuts.





