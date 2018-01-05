Salmon and avocado mousse
Ingredients:
Roquefort cheese, crumbled
125g plain yogurt
6 medium Chilean Hass avocados, mashed
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1½ teaspoons mustard
1 teaspoon horseradish paste
Juice of 1 lemon
4 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
Salt and pepper
4 sheets unflavored gelatin
250g whipping cream, chilled
Roasted and chopped walnuts
How to make:
1. Mix yogurt and Roquefort cheese in a large bowl to blend. Stir in mashed avocado, mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish paste, lemon juice and ½ of chopped chives. Blend well and season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Soak gelatin in 2 cups cold water. Once it softens, transfer to small pot and dissolve over low heat. Cover to keep warm.
3. In a large metal bowl, beat the chilled whipping cream until it thickens to peaks and is fluffy. Mix whipped cream into avocado mixture, then slowly whisk in gelatin mixture.
4. Place plastic wrap on the bottom of a medium-sized bowl or decorative mold. Spoon mixture in and chill for at least 4 hours or until curdling. To serve, unmold and sprinkle with chives and chopped walnuts.