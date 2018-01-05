In this article





















Avocado and salmon sushi

Ingredients:

250g Japanese sushi rice

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 medium avocado, sliced thinly, lengthwise

3 tablespoons wasabi paste

¼ pound sushi-grade salmon

¼ pound cucumber, peeled, thinly sliced

Soy sauce for dipping

Sliced pickled ginger for serving

1 sushi mat

1 sheet plastic wrap, cut the width of the sushi mat



How to make:

1. Rinse rice several times, until water runs nearly clear. Drain.



2. In heavy pot, combine rice and 1¼ cups of water. Bring to boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, tightly covered, for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let rice stand for 10 minutes. Stir in vinegar.



3. Place half of avocado strips onto plastic wrap from left to right. Set aside. Spread cooled rice onto sushi mat in ½ inch-thick layer. Dilute 1 tablespoon of wasabi paste in 1 tablespoon water; spread evenly over rice. Layer salmon, cucumber and remaining avocado horizontally across center of rice-covered mat. Roll mat up over filling and press gently. Remove and then lie roll across avocados on plastic wrap. Gently remove wrap and lightly press avocado into roll.



4. With a thin-blade knife, slice roll into 8 bite-size pieces. Serve with soy sauce, ginger and remaining wasabi.





