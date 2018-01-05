>
Vegetables
Avocado Week - 10 great recipe ideas
  
Avocado pasta
Avocado pasta


Ingredients:
400 g fettuccine nests, cooked
2 tablespoons of finely chopped chives
4 tablespoons of finely chopped red pepper
3 ripe Chilean Hass avocados
Splash of olive oil
Cream
100 g nuts of your choice
Salt and pepper to taste
100 g parmesan cheese grated or sliced

How to make:
1. In a bowl, mix fettuccine with chopped chives and red pepper.

2. Peel 2 avocados. Mash with a fork and drizzle oil on top.

3. Cut one avocado into small dices. Set aside.

4. Add into the mashed avocado mixture, peeled and chopped nuts, cream and avocado slices. Season and simmer.

5. Pour sauce on top of fettuccine and serve warm. Add grated parmesan cheese.
