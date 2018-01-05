Avocado pasta

Ingredients:

400 g fettuccine nests, cooked

2 tablespoons of finely chopped chives

4 tablespoons of finely chopped red pepper

3 ripe Chilean Hass avocados

Splash of olive oil

Cream

100 g nuts of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

100 g parmesan cheese grated or sliced



How to make:

1. In a bowl, mix fettuccine with chopped chives and red pepper.



2. Peel 2 avocados. Mash with a fork and drizzle oil on top.



3. Cut one avocado into small dices. Set aside.



4. Add into the mashed avocado mixture, peeled and chopped nuts, cream and avocado slices. Season and simmer.



5. Pour sauce on top of fettuccine and serve warm. Add grated parmesan cheese.



