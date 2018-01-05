Cobb scramble

Ingredients:

1 avocado

6 eggs

60g turkey or chicken, chopped

2 slices bacon, crisp and crumbled

30g blue cheese

2 green onions, chopped

4 teaspoon olive oil



How to make:

1. Rinse avocado, cut in half, and remove the pit. Spoon out flesh and cut into chunks.



2. Beat eggs in a bowl. Stir in avocado, turkey, bacon, blue cheese and green onions.



3. Heat a non-stick skillet sprayed with olive oil or pan coating. Add egg-avocado mixture and scramble, stirring occasionally, until eggs are set but still moist. Top with avocado chunks.

