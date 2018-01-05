Cobb scramble
Ingredients:
1 avocado
6 eggs
60g turkey or chicken, chopped
2 slices bacon, crisp and crumbled
30g blue cheese
2 green onions, chopped
4 teaspoon olive oil
How to make:
1. Rinse avocado, cut in half, and remove the pit. Spoon out flesh and cut into chunks.
2. Beat eggs in a bowl. Stir in avocado, turkey, bacon, blue cheese and green onions.
3. Heat a non-stick skillet sprayed with olive oil or pan coating. Add egg-avocado mixture and scramble, stirring occasionally, until eggs are set but still moist. Top with avocado chunks.