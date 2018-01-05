Brown rice, chicken and avocado salad
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts without bones
Salt and pepper
Juice from 3 lemons
4 Avocados
3 cups brown rice
200 g cherry tomatoes, halved
2 corns cobs
1 purple onion
50 g coriander
1 green chili, chopped
Canola oil
How to make:
1. In a pan, add oil over medium heat. Cook chicken breasts for 5-6- minutes per side or until cooked and golden. Season with salt and pepper and spray with 1/3 of lemon juice. Set aside.
2. Cut Hass avocados into squares and spray them with the rest of the lemon juice so they do not turn dark.
3. Mix rice into a bowl with diced chicken breasts, avocados, tomatoes, corn and onion.
4. Blend mixture with lemon juice, oil, chili, coriander, salt and pepper to emulsify. Season salad and serve.