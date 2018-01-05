>
>
>
Vegetables
Avocado Week - 10 great recipe ideas
  
Brown rice, chicken and avocado salad
In this article

Brown rice, chicken and avocado salad


Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts without bones
Salt and pepper
Juice from 3 lemons
4 Avocados
3 cups brown rice
200 g cherry tomatoes, halved
2 corns cobs
1 purple onion
50 g coriander
1 green chili, chopped
Canola oil

How to make:
1. In a pan, add oil over medium heat. Cook chicken breasts for 5-6- minutes per side or until cooked and golden. Season with salt and pepper and spray with 1/3 of lemon juice. Set aside.

2. Cut Hass avocados into squares and spray them with the rest of the lemon juice so they do not turn dark.

3. Mix rice into a bowl with diced chicken breasts, avocados, tomatoes, corn and onion.

4. Blend mixture with lemon juice, oil, chili, coriander, salt and pepper to emulsify. Season salad and serve.
Food and Drink Editor
25/10/2010
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         