Brown rice, chicken and avocado salad

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts without bones

Salt and pepper

Juice from 3 lemons

4 Avocados

3 cups brown rice

200 g cherry tomatoes, halved

2 corns cobs

1 purple onion

50 g coriander

1 green chili, chopped

Canola oil



How to make:

1. In a pan, add oil over medium heat. Cook chicken breasts for 5-6- minutes per side or until cooked and golden. Season with salt and pepper and spray with 1/3 of lemon juice. Set aside.



2. Cut Hass avocados into squares and spray them with the rest of the lemon juice so they do not turn dark.



3. Mix rice into a bowl with diced chicken breasts, avocados, tomatoes, corn and onion.



4. Blend mixture with lemon juice, oil, chili, coriander, salt and pepper to emulsify. Season salad and serve.



