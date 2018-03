In this article





















Avocado and tomato salad

Ingredients:

2 avocados

6 ripe tomatoes

Juice from 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

Powder chili to taste

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons chopped hazelnuts



How to make:

1. Cut the avocado and tomatoes into small pieces. Add into a bowl and set aside.



2. In another bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic and chili. Pour over the salad. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle hazelnuts on top. Serve immediately.