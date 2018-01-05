In this article





















Avocado, shrimp and grapefruit tower

Ingredients:

Grapefruit juice

225g of sugar

1 tablespoon of merkén*

Fresh black pepper and salt

2 firm avocados, chopped lengthways

10 shrimps, cooked, skinned and deveined

1 Grapefruit cut into segments



How to make:

1. In a small pan, heat the Grapefruit juice, sugar and merkén over a medium heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until the sugar dissolves and the liquid is half evaporated. Cool and set aside.



2. Place slices of avocados on 2 plates. Add shrimps and Grapefruit segments forming layers. Sprinkle Grapefruit syrup and season with fresh salt and pepper.





