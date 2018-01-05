Avocado, shrimp and grapefruit tower
Ingredients:
Grapefruit juice
225g of sugar
1 tablespoon of merkén*
Fresh black pepper and salt
2 firm avocados, chopped lengthways
10 shrimps, cooked, skinned and deveined
1 Grapefruit cut into segments
How to make:
1. In a small pan, heat the Grapefruit juice, sugar and merkén over a medium heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until the sugar dissolves and the liquid is half evaporated. Cool and set aside.
2. Place slices of avocados on 2 plates. Add shrimps and Grapefruit segments forming layers. Sprinkle Grapefruit syrup and season with fresh salt and pepper.