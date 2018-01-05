>
Baking Recipes: Our favourite baked sweet treats

Ever since the Great British Bake Off stormed onto our screens we've been obsessed with baking recipes (and not just for James Morton's geek-chichunkiness).

There's nothing like a nice slice of cake to go with your morning coffee or afternoon tea, and we've been inspired to switch on the oven by these gorgeous baking recipes.

Statement cakes, cupcakes, lemon cakes, chocolate cakes - if you're looking for cake inspiration, you're in the right place. With these easy-to-follow recipes, even you can bake to Mary Berry's standards...well maybe!

Top baking recipes
Traditional Apple Cake Fearne Cotton's Cupcakes
Passion Fruit Swiss Roll  Spiced Carrot & Courgette Cake
Blackcurrant Macaroons Yoghurt & Poppyseed Cake Loaf
Lemon, Yogurt & Cherry Cake  Chocolate & Rum Cranberry Tart
Butterfly Cakes Oaty Biscuits

And some little extras...
Sultana Flapjack  Lemon Drizzle Cake  Chocolate Truffle Cake Cocoa Nib Cupcakes
 
