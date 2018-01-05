>
>
Best BBQ Recipes for Summer

Best BBQ Recipes for Summer


 
We're very excited to finally get the barbecue out and test out some new summer BBQ recipes!

Summer 2014 is all about going the extra mile - so barbecue food this year means a lot more than a few burnt sausages and burgers.  We've collected some of the best BBQ recipes to add that extra bit of deliciousness to a sunny afternoon.

These BBQ recipes are sure to impress your garden party guests, and there's something to suit everyone's cooking abilities.  Just follow the cooking directions and voilà, you'll be queen of the grill!

Best BBQ Recipes for Summer 2013

 
Beef Skewers with Sweetcorn Fritters Tim Anderson's Cola Glazed Salmon
Sean Gerrard's Asparagus and Parma Ham Asian Barbecue Shrimps
James Martin's Herb Chicken and Potato Kebabs Barbecue Lamb Steaks with Mint Relish
Andy Bates' Rump of Lamb Sticky Beer Barbecue Ribs
Barbecue Seafood Brochette Rum Peaches with Caramelised Yoghurt

Don't forget about these...

More of our best BBQ recipes:
Cajun Barbecue Ribs BBQ Kung Pao Chicken Barbecue Lamb Kebabs Welsh BBQ Lamb Chops
 
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeJessica Albas maternity style
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         