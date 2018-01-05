BEST OF PARIS

Chocolate & Zucchini

Clotilde Dusoulier, Paris



What list of food blogs would be complete without one (or two) from Paris? Of the many wonderful Parisian based food bloggers, Clotilde takes the cake with her beautiful site, friendly writing and wonderful, unintimidating recipes. Since starting the blog in 2003, Clotilde has made the switch to full time food writer, and has published several Chocolate & Zucchini cookbooks. But she still pays plenty of attention to this gem of a blog, and you should, too. (Bonus: there’s a French version of the site, too.)