>
>
>
Fruits
Simply scrumptious: our favourite food blogs
  
BEST OF PARIS

BEST OF PARIS


Chocolate & Zucchini
Clotilde Dusoulier, Paris

What list of food blogs would be complete without one (or two) from Paris? Of the many wonderful Parisian based food bloggers, Clotilde takes the cake with her beautiful site, friendly writing and wonderful, unintimidating recipes. Since starting the blog in 2003, Clotilde has made the switch to full time food writer, and has published several Chocolate & Zucchini cookbooks. But she still pays plenty of attention to this gem of a blog, and you should, too. (Bonus: there’s a French version of the site, too.)


Another Parisian food blog that’s not to be missed belongs to David Leibovitz, trained pastry chef, food writer and specialist in all things sweet - www.davidlebovitz.com.


Image:© Clotilde Dusoulier, chocolateandzucchini.com.


Samantha Fields
05/02/2010
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Meat Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Celebrity Men with GlassesHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         