BEST BREAKFAST BLOG

The London Review of Breakfasts

Various, London



This breakfast blog is laugh out-loud funny, cleverly written and entirely engaging. Penned (or typed, really) but the likes of Malcolm Eggs, Joyce Carol Oats, Kipper Sutherland and Rhys Chris Peese, the London Review of Breakfasts was created by a group of friends who truly love for going out for breakfast - but only when it’s done right. And entirely too frequently, they find, it just isn’t. So they started publishing the London Review of Breakfasts, they write, “Because we've had enoeuf.”





Image:© The London Review of Breakfasts

