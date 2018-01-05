BEST PERSONALITY

Orangette

Molly Wizenberg, Seattle, WA



Each of the blogs on this list have their very own personality, so I hesitate to single one out as best. But Molly Wizenberg’s popular blog, Orangette, bubbles with such a distinctive voice. Even if you’ve never met her - which most of her readers probably haven’t - it almost feels as though you can hear her talking to you. Complete with recipes, cooking tips, tales about her newly-opened restaurant, and gorgeous Polaroid photographs, it’s hard not to fall in love with Orangette.





Image:© Molly Wizenberg, orangette.blogspot.com

