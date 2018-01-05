BEST OF ASIA
Eating Asia
Robyn Eckhardt and David Hagerman, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
It’s hard to beat Robyn Eckhardt and David Hagerman’s blog, Eating Asia, which chronicles all things Asian. Based in Kuala Lumpur, this writer-photographer team do an extraordinary job chronicling their food-related adventures, travels and discoveries all over Asia in beautiful prose and breathtaking photographs. Not to be missed.
Another Asian-centric blog well worth a look: Chubby Hubby by Aun and his wife, S, who are based in Singapore.
Image:© David Hagerman (photography) and Robyn Eckhardt, eatingasia.typepad.com