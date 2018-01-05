BEST OF ASIA

Eating Asia

Robyn Eckhardt and David Hagerman, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



It’s hard to beat Robyn Eckhardt and David Hagerman’s blog, Eating Asia, which chronicles all things Asian. Based in Kuala Lumpur, this writer-photographer team do an extraordinary job chronicling their food-related adventures, travels and discoveries all over Asia in beautiful prose and breathtaking photographs. Not to be missed.