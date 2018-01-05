>
BEST GUIDE TO EATING GLUTEN-FREE


Gluten-Free Girl
Shauna James Ahern, Washington State

For all those with a gluten allergy or a family or friend with one, this blog is a treasure trove of information and scrumptious-looking recipes. Since being diagnosed as a celiac several years ago, Shauna’s life has changed dramatically - for the better. The pages of Gluten-Free Girl are alive with her delight at exploring a gluten-free world, and being able to enjoy food for the first time in years. Complete with lovely photographs and vignettes of her family life on a tiny island in Washington State, the blog is welcoming and unique in its ability to make eating gluten-free sound not just tolerable but full of possibility. A particularly poignant moment: when Shauna’s husband, a chef, shows her the latest menu for his restaurant and she looks at it and says, “Hey honey. I can eat everything on this menu,” and he says, “I know. You’re my muse.” Good stuff.



Image:© Shauna James Ahern, glutenfreegirl.blogspot.com


Samantha Fields
05/02/2010
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Meat Vegetables
