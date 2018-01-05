BEST OF NEW YORK CITY

Just a Taste

Kelly Senyei, New York City



First, full disclosure: the author is a friend of mine. So I speak from experience and with complete confidence when I say that Kelly is one to watch in the world of culinary media. A trained journalist, soon-to-be professionally trained chef, and a budding entrepreneur, Kelly started Just a Taste to share her passion for food. It was my initiation into the world of food blogs, and the photos – several which have been singled out by Food Porn Daily – are probably my favourite part. A self-described food nerd, Kelly is now a student at the Institute for Culinary Education, and posts both recipes and stories of her escapades in the ICE kitchens.







Another great New York-based food blog with beautiful photographs: Smitten Kitchen by Deb Perelman, who manages to produce magical things in her tiny Manhattan kitchen.









Image:© Kelly Senyei, www.justataste.com

