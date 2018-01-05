>
>
>
Fruits
Simply scrumptious: our favourite food blogs
  
BEST FOR EATING YOUR WAY AROUND LONDON

BEST FOR EATING YOUR WAY AROUND LONDON


The World in 202 Meals
Various, London

London is one of the best cities in the world for foodies. You can find practically anything in the world here, if you know where to look - but that can sometimes be a daunting task. For those with a hankering for cuisine that’s off the well-worn path (Italian, Thai, Indian, Chinese) The World in 202 Meals is well worth perusing. The bloggers at 202 Meals have made it their mission to find a restaurant from every country in the world - without ever leaving the city.



Another enjoyable London restaurant blog is Chris Pople’s Cheese and Biscuits. Conversational, frequently updated and fun to read, it will leave you with an ever-expanding list of places you want to try around the city. Never a bad thing.



Image:© theworldin202meals.com


Samantha Fields
05/02/2010
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Meat Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         