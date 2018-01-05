BEST FOR EATING YOUR WAY AROUND LONDON

The World in 202 Meals

Various, London



London is one of the best cities in the world for foodies. You can find practically anything in the world here, if you know where to look - but that can sometimes be a daunting task. For those with a hankering for cuisine that’s off the well-worn path (Italian, Thai, Indian, Chinese) The World in 202 Meals is well worth perusing. The bloggers at 202 Meals have made it their mission to find a restaurant from every country in the world - without ever leaving the city.







Another enjoyable London restaurant blog is Chris Pople’s Cheese and Biscuits. Conversational, frequently updated and fun to read, it will leave you with an ever-expanding list of places you want to try around the city. Never a bad thing.







Image:© theworldin202meals.com

