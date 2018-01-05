BEST PHOTOGRAPHS

Cannelle et Vanille

Aran Goyoaga, South Florida



This was a next-to-impossible category to choose a “best” for. But the photographs are so big and beautiful and central to Cannelle et Vanille, the food so artfully and delicately arranged, that it takes the cake. Its author, Aran Goyoaga, is a Basque expat who’s been living in the U.S. for almost 12 years working as a food writer, stylist and photographer. Here she chronicles her love affair with food through recipes, photography, travels and life stories. A treat for sore eyes.





Image:© Aran Goyoaga, cannelle-vanille.blogspot.com

