BEST OF UK HOME COOKING

Greedy Gourmet

Michelle Minnaar, Essex



Greedy Gourmet is the food diary and recipe archive of a South African woman who landed in Essex after falling in love with an Englishman. Unimpressed by her new town’s restaurant offerings, Michelle donned her apron and got serious in the kitchen. Greedy Gourmet, stocked with an impressive number and range of recipes that have all been indexed into easily-browsable categories, is the outcome of her culinary experiments. Looking for a good Indian recipe? A new pasta dish? Want to know how to make a good risotto? It’s all here.





