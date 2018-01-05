>
>
>
Fruits
Simply scrumptious: our favourite food blogs
  
BEST OF UK HOME COOKING

BEST OF UK HOME COOKING


Greedy Gourmet
Michelle Minnaar, Essex

Greedy Gourmet is the food diary and recipe archive of a South African woman who landed in Essex after falling in love with an Englishman. Unimpressed by her new town’s restaurant offerings, Michelle donned her apron and got serious in the kitchen. Greedy Gourmet, stocked with an impressive number and range of recipes that have all been indexed into easily-browsable categories, is the outcome of her culinary experiments. Looking for a good Indian recipe? A new pasta dish? Want to know how to make a good risotto? It’s all here.


Image:© Michelle Minnaar, greedygourmet.com


Samantha Fields
05/02/2010
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Meat Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         