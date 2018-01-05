BEST OF VEGETARIAN, VEGAN AND FAT-FREE COOKING

Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

Susan Voisin, Jackson, Mississippi



Whether you’re a long-time vegan or vegetarian looking to spice things up with some new recipes, or you’re having a vegan friend over for dinner and are slightly panicked over what to cook, Susan’s blog, Fat Free Vegan Kitchen, is a great resource. From quiches to soups to baked apples, everything on here looks delicious (even to a meat eater) - and it’s healthy, to boot. Throw in the searchable recipe index, great photographs and kid friendly meals and you can’t go wrong.





Another must-read when it comes to vegan cooking is The Conscious Kitchen, with its beautiful pages full of photograph after photograph of decadent, mouth-watering desserts (and savory recipes, too). Scrolling through, you can't help but think: how can all that possibly be vegan? Worth checking out even if you'd never even consider going vegan. Chances are, you'd still be willing to consider almost every recipe on this blog.







Image:© Susan Voisin, blog.fatfreevegan.com

