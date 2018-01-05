>
Simply scrumptious: our favourite food blogs
  
BEST OF VEGETARIAN, VEGAN AND FAT-FREE COOKING

BEST OF VEGETARIAN, VEGAN AND FAT-FREE COOKING


Fat Free Vegan Kitchen
Susan Voisin, Jackson, Mississippi

Whether you’re a long-time vegan or vegetarian looking to spice things up with some new recipes, or you’re having a vegan friend over for dinner and are slightly panicked over what to cook, Susan’s blog, Fat Free Vegan Kitchen, is a great resource. From quiches to soups to baked apples, everything on here looks delicious (even to a meat eater) - and it’s healthy, to boot. Throw in the searchable recipe index, great photographs and kid friendly meals and you can’t go wrong.


Another must-read when it comes to vegan cooking is The Conscious Kitchen, with its beautiful pages full of photograph after photograph of decadent, mouth-watering desserts (and savory recipes, too). Scrolling through, you can't help but think: how can all that possibly be vegan? Worth checking out even if you'd never even consider going vegan. Chances are, you'd still be willing to consider almost every recipe on this blog.



Image:© Susan Voisin, blog.fatfreevegan.com


Samantha Fields
05/02/2010
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Meat Vegetables
