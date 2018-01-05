OUR VERY OWN FOOD BLOG

Because we at SoFeminine love food – talking about it, reading about it, writing about it – we have our own food blog, too, right here on the site. Once a month Jenny Tucker shares her food-related musings, advice and, of course, delicious recipes. Be sure to check out her latest post to get you through February. And if you hadn’t already found the blog, you’ll have the archives to wade happily through as well. Hey, if winter can’t be warm and sunny, might as well make it tasty!





See Jenny's past blogs:

January - haggis, neeps and tatties, healthy smoothies, why risotto is easy, eating British game and blood orange sorbet

December - perfect roast turkey, christmas at the Tucker's, winter breakfasts and quick anchovi pasta

November - roast chestnuts, chocolate brownies and the ooze factor, cooking for ten, fish pies and perfect pie

October - Diwali delights, soup, loving oysters, homemade baked apple pie, the Thames food festival and lovely toast

September - Sardianian cuisine, last of the summer treats, cooking rabbit, Rich Stein, fish & chips and the first blackberries

August - nachos, ice cream, mackerel, summer fruit cocktails and tea & cake parties

July - BBQs, growing your own vegetables, cook books for teenagers, The Albion cafe review, and big lunches

June - kids and junk food, good fast food, cooking crabs, honey, the best G&T ever, wine from cornwall, and black garlic

May - taste of argentina, argentinian cooking, layer cakes - the good sort, aspargus, keeping chickens, and Jamie Oliver's latest gadgets




