Caribbean Recipes : Transport your taste-buds to the tropics

Caribbean recipes are exactly what the Doctor ordered when it's summer time - well all year round really!
 
Transport your taste buds to more tropical climes with these tasty treats and top Caribbean recipes. It's not all coconuts and rum (well it is a big part) but there's a lot more to be said for Caribbean recipes.  
 
Some of the most amazing food we've had is based on recipes from Jamaica, Barbados the Bahamas and their African/European twists, so if you’re looking for something a little different, cooking Caribbean style is the place to start! 
 
p.s Don't miss the cheeky punch - it's a goodie. 

Check out these Caribbean recipes
Jerk Chicken Tulips on Potato Bilinis with BBQ Jerk Orange and Almond Upside Down Cake 
Snapper with Broccoli and cracked Pimento  Coconut Panna Cotta 
Apple and Pineapple Kebabs with Yoghurt and Ginger dip Grace Jerk Chicken with Caeser Salad Dressing
Jamaican Curried Goat Ackee and Salted Fish Tartlets
Curried Prawns Mango and Green Chilli Chutney
   

 More recipes from over the water...
Fruit Punch with Rum Jelly Ackee and Smoked Salmon Bagels Jerk Pork and Shallot Skewers Jerk Rosti with Coconut Prawns 

