Chinese Cuisine - Delicious recipes for Chinese New Year

Chinese Cuisine - Delicious recipes for Chinese New Year


Celebrating  Chinese New Year by nipping out for a quick Chinese takeaway is pretty standard behaviour in the UK, but when there's incredible Chinese recipes like these, why not cook up a storm at home? Much better.

Cooking Chinese food can seem a little daunting but don't worry, these recipes aren't rocket science, you'll be whipping up some wok-fried wonders in no time.

From faves like Teriyaki and Black Bean Chicken on the menu at home, we're wondering if we'll ever bother with a Chinese takeaway again! 

Chinese Foodie treats:
Black Bean Chicken  Pork and Prawn Spring Rolls with Apple and Sweet Chilli
Spiced Golden Rice  Sesame and Soy Chicken with Spiced Noodles
Miso Cod with Wok-Fried Tenderstem and Shittake Noodles Pipa Tofu 
Lamb, Shallot and Citrus Kebabs  Sweet and Sour Chicken
Steamed Chicken with Vegetables Nasi Goreng
Salt and Pepper dusted Cantaloupe Melon Salad Grilled Honey Teriyaki Chicken

Crispy Duck Noodles Peking Style Roast Duck Pork Dumplings Fresh Egg Noodles with Kai Ian

