Ginger and Gin cocktail

Christmas cocktails

We've pulled together our favourite festive Christmas cocktails for you to try...

This refreshing ginger Christmas cocktail recipe will get you in the party spirit. Christmas cocktails which combine root ginger, ginger beer and gin are always going to be alright by us!



This is a great cocktail for sipping and sharing this Christmas, and it's easy to make too.



Ingredients:

Sprig of mint

2 shots of Greenall’s Original London Dry Gin

½ shot of fresh lime juice

Slice of fresh ginger

Ginger beer



How to make:

1. Shake the gin, ginger slice and lime juice with ice and strain into a chilled glass.

2. Fill with more ice cubes and finally, top up with ginger beer and garnish to serve.



Greenall’s Gin is available at most leading supermarkets from £12.59.

