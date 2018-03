Midori sour cocktail

Midori liqueur has the addictive taste of sweet melon, and whilst that may sound rather summery, this Midori Sour cocktail, made with lemon juice and egg whites, is a Christmas party favourite of ours.



Ingredients:

45ml Midori

30ml Lemon Juice

1 egg white

How to make:

1. Shake ingredients together with fresh ice

2. Garnish with a slice of orange



For an extra festive look, frost the glasses or roll the lip of the glass in sugar for snowy sophistication.