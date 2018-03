Christmas cranberry cocktail

Cranberry sauce and turkey - it's the perfect festive combination. So why not make cranberry the star ingredient of your Christmas cocktails?



This Christmas cranberry cocktail is so simple to make, it'll be a fast favourite for more reasons than one.



Ingredients:

30ml Midori or vodka

Cranberry juice to fill

Ice



How to make:

1. You can chose with this one - vodka or midori, simply mix your chosen spirit and cranberry together in a tall glass filled with ice.

2. Enjoy!