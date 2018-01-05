Sweet Margarita

This green number has a whole new approach to drinking tequila. This subtle mix of sweet and sour liquors and lime and sugar is dangerously moreish. The perfect Christmas party drink.



Ingredients:

45ml Tequila

30ml Lime Juice

30ml Midori

Squirt of sugar syrup



Instructions:

1. Mix ingredients with crushed ice, blend, and pour into a glass

2. Garnish with a slice of lime.

For a festive twist - why not garnish with cranberries or a sprig of mistletoe - kissing and cocktails - just another reason we love Christmas.