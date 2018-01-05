>
Christmas Food: The best Christmas recipes

Christmas Food: The best Christmas recipes


 
Christmas has lots of different meanings for different people but one thing we can all agree on is that it's the season for eating! 

That's why we've rounded up some of the ultimate festive Christmas recipes to tempt you into the kitchen - it's time to get cooking!

Looking for the classic Christmas pudding? We've got it! Want to know how to make the most delicious brussels for your guests - look no further. 

For Christmas cooking with all the trimmings check out our super Christmas recipes below.

Christmas food recipes:

 
 
Sticky Glazed Sausages  Christmas Spiced Pork and Chestnut Wellington
Christmas Pudding Mini Mince Pies 
Sweet apple, Pear & Fig Roasted Parsnips Brussel sprouts with Bacon and Chestnuts 
 Luxury Bread Sauce  Wild Mushroom, Spinach & Puy Lentil Gallates
Baked Alaska  Christmas Pudding Ice Cream
Parma Ham and Olive Stuffing Meatballs Biscotti

More Christmas recipes:
Cheese and Chutney Christmas Pudding Panna Cotta Pork Pistachio and Herb Terrine Boozy cupcakes with Brandy Butter

