Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs

We love eggs. If we could get away with eating them for breakfast, lunch and dinner we really would. Instead we manage to control ourselves, just, but the point is you really could, there's an egg recipe for every occasion.



If you like eggs as much as we do, you'll realise that they're a pretty versatile cooking ingredient. Desserts - no problem? A nutritional and satisfying breakfast option - of course. A wholesome dinner that will fill you up till the morning - yes and yes again! Egg recipes are the way forward.



So to get the best out of your eggs check out these cracking recipes.

