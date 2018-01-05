Healthy Salad Recipes: Filling, slimming and delicious

Healthy salads - we love them because they make us feel good about ourselves. But the problem with healthy salads is that sometimes they can just be a bit too...bland. You know the type, they taste of nothing and leave you craving something tasty, like ooh we don't know, a chocolate biscuit. Nooo!

That's why we went on a hunt to find some healthy salads that are totally delicious. From halloumi to steak and salted Greek yoghurt to smoked mackerel we've found some really scrummy ingredients.



Oh, and we should also point out that lots of these salads are really filling too. So you can be nice and full without piling on the pounds. Sorted! Healthy salads here we come.

