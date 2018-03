Eating healthily can sometimes be a challenge but we find the best way to get around the faff and fuss is to get juicing! Smoothies and juices are an easy way to get a nutritional hit and to reach your five a day minimum without the hassel of planning your meals to the last detail.

Blending all that fruit and vegetable goodness into a smoothie or juice is just what your body and your time-frame need. So check out our favourite healthy smoothie recipes and get that blender ready!