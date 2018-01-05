>
Indian recipes: The best spicy and simple dishes

Indian recipes: The best spicy and simple dishes


There's nothing better than a bit of spice at dinner time, and when it comes to Indian recipes there's plenty of spice to go around. Are you a bhuna, dhansak or biryani fan? Maybe you like a calm korma or love to brave a vindaloo. Or perhaps you're partial to a little Indian treat like a simple samosa. 

Either way, we're sure we'll have an Indian recipe that's perfect for you. We've got a great collection, with dishes from Master Chef winners and top notch cook books.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up some spices and make your way to the kitchen!

 
  
 Chicken Dhansak  Cheenai Chicken Curry
 
  
 Samosas  Karai Bhuna Meatballs
 
  
 Kashmiri rice  Mango and Chilli Chutney
 
  
 Creamy Lamb Masala Dal with Spinach
 
 
Dal Makhni                Prawns and Khichdi

More Indian recipe ideas
Biryani Apricot Chicken Chicken and Potato Curry Quorn and Sweet Potato Tikka
