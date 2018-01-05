Kate Middleton's pregnancy craving: Lavender shortbread recipe We'll follow Kate Middleton in most things that she does. Marrying a prince, getting a swanky new fringe are just two of them, so now that she's craving lavender shortbread due to her pregnancy, we want it in our lives too.





The Duchess of Cambridge did not have the smoothest start to her pregnancy after she was rushed to hospital with severe morning sickness but now she has seemed to have found a rather delicious cure for her nausea in lavender shortbread.



Reports suggest that Kate has been tucking into lavender flavoured shortbread biscuits as recommended by the Duchess of Cornwall after she found them to be particularly helpful in her own pregnancy.



It's well known that lavender has very effective anti-nausea properties and the royal family have been taking notice. Camilla and Charles have been sending boxes of the biscuits to Kate from the luxury store Fortnum and Mason according to the Sun.



But if Fortnum and Mason is a bit out of your price range don't worry! We've got a delicious recipe for lavender shortbread biscuits so that you can tuck in too (pregnancy, or no pregnancy).



So if you want to know how to make them, this recipe from Whitworth's will have that sweet tooth royally satisfied.

Lavender Shortbread Recipe:



Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 20 minutes Makes approximately 20 biscuits Ingredients: -350g butter, room temperature -200g Whitworths fine demerara sugar -450g plain flour -2 tablespoons culinary lavender (use 3 tablespoons if you prefer a stronger flavour) Method: Preheat oven to 160°C / Gas mark 3.

Start by creaming the butter and demerara sugar in a large bowl until thoroughly mixed.



Add 400g of the flour and 2 tablespoons of lavender and mix well. Gradually add more flour until it is all used and you have a soft dough. Next, sprinkle your worktop with the remaining flour so the dough does not stick to the surface.



Roll out the dough into 1cm thickness and cut into 7cm x 2cm strips. Prick with fork and place on lightly greased baking trays. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until lightly golden.



Transfer to a cooling rack and enjoy!







